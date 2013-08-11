MEXICO CITY A sweeping energy overhaul that Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is set to unveil on Monday will not offer private oil companies concessions to tap Mexican oil, but will propose to amend the constitution to allow them to invest in the ailing sector, the head of the ruling party told Reuters on Sunday.

The energy overhaul is the cornerstone of a wide-reaching reform package that Pena Nieto hopes will boost economic growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy and lift Mexico's energy sector into the modern era.

"In no way is it a privatisation, it is opening up the possibility for private capital to join public policies ... without going as far as concessions," said Cesar Camacho, chairman of Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

Leftist parties are against constitutional changes, calling them tantamount to privatization.

"It is an audacious reform that includes a constitutional reform, knowing that the constitution and the law should be at the service of the Mexican people," Camacho said.

The bill will offer more generous contracts to oil companies than current service contracts, and open up deep water oil and shale gas reserves, Marco Antonio Bernal, a PRI member who heads the energy commission in the lower chamber of Congress, told Reuters last week.

(Reporting by Simon Gardner; Editing by Gabriel Stargardter and Jackie Frank)