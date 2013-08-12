Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto gives a speech during his proposal for energy reforms at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY President Enrique Pena Nieto on Monday proposed an overhaul of Mexico's energy industry that would change the constitution to offer private companies profit-sharing contracts but investors said it might be too cautious and some sold Mexican assets.

The proposal calls for changes to key articles of the constitution that ban certain contracts and make oil and gas exploitation the sole preserve of the state, in a bid to lure investment to stem sliding oil output.

If enacted, the reform would mark the largest private sector opening in decades for Mexico's oil and gas industry, which was nationalized in 1938 and is controlled by state monopoly Pemex.

The centrist government's bill stops short, however, of proposing concessions to tap Mexican oil, or production-sharing, which were viewed as the best-case scenarios by oil companies.

It also avoids giving private companies ownership over Mexico's oil and gas and instead gives them a share of profits. It was not yet clear how attractive the reform would be for oil majors like BP and Exxon Mobil.

The proposals will be sent to Congress this week and they are expected to pass because the government has backed away from more aggressive reform that would have faced bitter opposition from the left.

"The reform neither promotes nor contemplates production-sharing contracts," Pena Nieto said in a televised address from the presidential palace.

"What it seeks to do is reach profit-sharing contracts which allow the nation to keep total control over the oil," he added, saying that oil and gas reserves would remain under exclusive ownership of the state. "Pemex is neither being sold nor privatized."

Some have suggested that breaking up the 75-year-old Pemex could double foreign investment in Mexico and improve growth, potentially providing the biggest leg-up to its economy since the North American Free Trade Agreement two decades ago.

The government would also offer permits in association with Pemex to refine, transport and store hydrocarbons and petrochemicals.

Under the proposal, the state would also retain control of electricity transmission and distribution currently controlled by state monopoly CFE, while strengthening electricity regulator CRE and the energy ministry. But it would further open electricity generation to more private investment.

PLAN 'MAY BE TOO CAUTIOUS'

"It may not be enough," said Marcelo Mereles, a partner at Mexico City-based energy consultancy EnergeA. "It might be an improvement on the current legal setup, but I don't know if it's going to be enough to make Mexico attractive at a global level."

"It may be too cautious," he added.

Mexico's peso currency, which had gained ground earlier in the day, weakened after the announcement, while the stock market also dropped. Mexican petrochemical companies that had stood to gain from deeper reforms fell sharply.

Mexico has the biggest proven oil reserves in Latin America after Venezuela and Brazil, at nearly 14 billion barrels. It also has shale-gas resources that may be as high as 460 trillion cubic feet, according to Pemex data.

The reform proposal tries to tread a fine line between the demands of leftist and conservative lawmakers on an emotive issue that overshadows Pena Nieto's wider reform agenda.

The energy overhaul is the cornerstone of a wide-reaching reform package that he hopes will boost growth in Mexico, Latin America's No. 2 economy, and lift its energy industry into the modern era. But it is politically divisive.

The proposal seeks to tweak the language from one paragraph in Article 27 of the constitution to allow profit-sharing oil contracts.

Oil companies are awaiting details of the language of the proposed constitutional changes - and that of ensuing so-called secondary laws that include the fine print of how to implement the bill - to gauge how far-reaching and lucrative the reform will be and how contracts will be structured.

Those details are seen emerging later in the year at best.

The proposal also gave an insight into a fiscal reform, due later this year, which is aimed at boosting Mexico's paltry tax revenues.

Mexico leans on Pemex to fund about a third of the federal budget, which has hampered its ability to invest in abundant but technically challenging deep-water reserves.

The reform would ease the financial burden on Pemex, lessening the amount it props up the government and using the leftover money to reinvest in the company, or to be paid out as a dividend for the government to invest in public spending.

"This new scheme would give Pemex a fiscal responsibility comparable to that of other oil companies in the world," the reform proposal says, explicitly mentioning oil-producing peers like Brazil, Colombia and Norway.

