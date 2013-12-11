A demonstrator bangs a rock against a fence as federal policemen keep watch during a protest against the energy reform bill outside the Senate building in Mexico City December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A demonstrator yells slogans during a protest against the energy reform bill outside the Senate building in Mexico City December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Senator Mario Delgado of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) gives a speech during a debate on an energy reform bill at the Senate in Mexico City December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Senator Dolores Padierna (C) of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) speaks with other senators of PRD before a debate on an energy reform bill at the Senate in Mexico City December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Senator Mario Delgado (C) of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) gives a speech during a debate on an energy reform bill at the Senate in Mexico City December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Senator Emilio Gamboa (2nd L) of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) speaks on his mobile phone next to other senators before a debate on an energy reform bill at the Senate in Mexico City December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Carlos Romero Deschamps (C), senator and leader of the oil workers union of state-run oil monopoly Pemex walks next to other senators before a debate on an energy reform bill at the Senate in Mexico City December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Senator Dolores Padierna (first row R) and Senator Alejandro Encinas (2nd R) of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) sit next to other senators of PRD before a debate on an energy reform bill at the Senate in Mexico City December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

David Penchyna, leader of the Senate's energy committee and member of ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), speaks to the media before a debate on an energy reform bill at the Senate in Mexico City December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Senator Dolores Padierna of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) speaks to the media before a debate on an energy reform bill at the Senate in Mexico City December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Carlos Romero Deschamps (L), senator and leader of the oil workers union of state oil monopoly Pemex, speaks with other senators before a debate on an energy reform bill at the Senate in Mexico City December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY Mexico's Senate has given general approval to a landmark energy reform that seeks to attract private capital to the state-run oil and gas industry in the biggest overhaul of the sector since it was nationalized in 1938.

The overhaul is designed to lure private companies and oil majors to operate independently in Mexico or partner with state oil giant Pemex through production- and profit-sharing, service contracts and licenses.

After giving the bill general approval just before midnight on Tuesday, Senators will now work through the night to vote on dozens of reservations put forward by mostly leftist opponents to the plan.

Few, if any, of the reservations are likely to be upheld due to congressional support for the bill. The ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party and nearly all of the center-right National Action Party are squarely lined up behind the initiative.

Together the two make up more than two-thirds of Congress.

Final Senate approval is expected on Wednesday, after which the reform will pass to the lower house.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Simon Gardner)