Mexican Gov. Enrique Pena Nieto answers reporters' questions at the National Press Club in Washington November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

MEXICO CITY Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's approval rating fell on the back of tax hikes that he pushed through as part of a wide-reaching economic reform drive, according to a new poll published on Tuesday for daily newspaper El Universal.

The president's support slid to 50 percent in November from 55 percent in a previous poll in August, while his disapproval rating rose to 37 percent in the latest survey by pollster Buendia & Laredo versus a prior reading of 34 percent.

Last month, Mexico's Congress passed a fiscal overhaul pushed by Pena Nieto that included higher income tax rates for the wealthy as well as new levies on junk food, soft drinks and stock market gains.

Signed into law by Pena Nieto, the law aims to raise revenue by almost 2.7 percent of GDP by 2018.

The poll surveyed 1,000 adults from November 8-12 with a margin of error of 3.5 percent.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner and W Simon)