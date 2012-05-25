Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
MEXICO CITY A mother in Mexico has been arrested on suspicion of gouging out the eyes of her 5-year-old son during a ceremony.
Police said on Thursday they had arrested seven people, including the boy's parents, after his eyeballs were pulled out during the ritual in Nezahualcoyotl, a working-class neighbourhood on the eastern flank of Mexico City.
"There was some kind of ceremony inside a house," said Laura Uribe, a spokeswoman for state prosecutors in the State of Mexico, a populous region that borders much of the capital.
She did not give details of what the ritual involved.
The mother is believed to have removed the eyes with her bare hands because the boy refused to close them during the ceremony, police told a news conference.
Officers found the mutilated boy in the house on Thursday morning, before rushing him to a hospital in Mexico City for treatment.
(Reporting By David Alire Garcia; Editing by Eric Beech)
BEIRUT/AMMAN Syrian rebels cast doubt on Monday that they would attend Russian-backed peace talks in Kazakhstan this week, accusing Moscow of failing to get Damascus to fully comply with a ceasefire deal or release any prisoners.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would be "tweaking" its trade relationship with Canada, stopping short of calling for a major realignment in a development likely to please visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.