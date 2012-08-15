Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
MEXICO CITY Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) hopes to raise as much as $4 billion (2.55 billion pounds) in an initial public offering of a portion of its Mexican unit, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
The bank will probably sell the shares after the first week of September, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. One of the people said the bank may sell a 25 percent to 30 percent stake.
A Santander Mexico representative was not immediately available for comment.
If the listing proceeds, Santander would be following in the steps of Spanish builder Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL.MC), which floated its Mexican unit in November 2010 in a $910 million listing that was the biggest in nearly two decades.
(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said insider trading allegations against him would prove unfounded, given he had no role in determining the timing of his share purchases ahead of the announcement of merger plans with the London Stock Exchange .
LONDON Britain's Cobham missed a profit target that had already been repeatedly lowered and took a charge on a troubled contract with Boeing, capping "an incredibly turbulent and disappointing year" for the defence and aerospace group.