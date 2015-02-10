Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Carso Carlos Slim Domit speaks during the presentation of the new Force India racing car at Soumaya museum in Mexico City January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's son, businessman Carlos Slim Domit, participated in a round of financing for Fancy, according to the U.S.-based online store's blog.

It was not clear how much Slim Domit, chairman of the board of directors of Grupo Sanborns, Grupo Carso's retail arm, had invested in the firm's Series D financing round.

A spokesman for Grupo Carso said Fancy is seen as an ally in the company's e-commerce strategy, but he declined to disclose the Slim family's stake in the firm.

Fancy describes itself as a platform for social shopping, where members create lists of goods they wish to purchase and share them with other subscribers.

(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Bernard Orr)