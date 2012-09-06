MEXICO CITY Mexican professional football teams Club Leon and Pachuca, in which tycoon Carlos Slim recently purchased stakes, are considering listing shares on the stock exchange, the president of Pachuca, Jesus Martinez, said on Thursday.

The move would give the teams' fans an opportunity to buy shares of both teams and would represent the first such listing for a Mexican sports franchise.

Slim made his first foray into football ownership last week as his mobile giant, America Movil, acquired a 30 percent stake in the two clubs in Mexico's first division.

America Movil said on August 31 it had purchased the stakes from owner Grupo Pachuca.

