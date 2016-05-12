Security guards (R) stand in front of a logo of the Mexico's tax authority SAT at its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY Mexico is widening a probe into tax evasion by requiring banks to hand over names of local clients with transactions in tax havens, documents showed, weeks after the "Panama Papers" cast a spotlight on how the world's rich and famous stash their wealth.

In a letter this year Mexico's tax authority SAT asked banking regulators to compel banks and brokerages to provide a list of clients who made transactions or investments in over 100 jurisdictions.

"To comply with its fiscal responsibilities over resident taxpayers with presumed financial assets in countries designated as 'tax havens', SAT ... requires information and documentation to plan and schedule tax examinations of those taxpayers," the letter reviewed by Reuters said.

Reuters was not able to verify the date that the letter was sent, but a source familiar with the matter said it was dated last month.

SAT and Mexico's banking authority CNBV declined to comment.

