Facebook turns to artificial intelligence to tackle suicides
Facebook plans to use artificial intelligence and update its tools and services to help prevent suicides among its users.
MEXICO CITY Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's phone giant America Movil said on Monday that it welcomes a telecoms reform proposal by Mexico's government that includes a measure to lift foreign investment limits in the telecommunications industry.
The government presented on Monday a bill that aims to loosen Slim's hold on the telecommunications market and curb top broadcaster Televisa's rule of the airwaves.
"We welcome, as we have said several times, an increase to 100 percent participation of foreign investment in telecommunications," America Movil said in a statement.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
Facebook plans to use artificial intelligence and update its tools and services to help prevent suicides among its users.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has asked a Japanese law firm to help estimate the potential financial impact if it decides its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse should file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
HONG KONG Taiwan's Foxconn , the world's largest contract electronics maker, is "definitely bidding" for the chip business of Japan's Toshiba Corp and is "very confident" it can buy into it, company founder Terry Gou said on Wednesday.