Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on Feb 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
MEXICO CITY Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Friday he respects both of the leading candidates to be the next president of the United States and will seek a "frank and open" dialogue with the eventual winner.
Pena Nieto make the comments at a joint appearance with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO Police were investigating a single suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people, with a second person who was arrested now considered a witness, authorities said on Monday.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to act as defender of Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.