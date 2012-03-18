ACAPULCO, Mexico Mexican authorities on Sunday found the severed heads of 10 people killed in a suspected outbreak of drug gang violence in a small city north of Acapulco.

The heads were lined up on a street outside a slaughterhouse in Teloloapan, about 170 miles (274 km) from Acapulco and about 155 miles (249 km) south of Mexico City, according to a statement from the Guerrero state attorney general's office.

Teloloapan is in the Tierra Caliente region of Guerrero, where the La Familia cartel and its offshoot, Los Caballeros Templarios (The Knights Templar), are fighting for territory.

Seven of the heads belonged to men and three to women, all between 20 and 35 years old, the state attorney general's offices said.

The bodies have not been located.

More than 50,000 people have died in drug-related violence since President Felipe Calderon launched an army-led crackdown on the cartels after taking office five years ago.

