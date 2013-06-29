MEXICO CITY A ruling party candidate for the state legislature in Mexico's southern Oaxaca state was shot several times on Saturday morning while travelling on a local highway, the state attorney general's office said.

Rosalia Palma, candidate of the centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, in next weekend's local elections, was in critical condition at a local hospital after suffering two gunshot wounds to her arm and another wound to her chest, the state attorney general's office said in a statement.

Palma's husband and an assistant both died as a result of gunshot wounds when the vehicle in which the group was travelling was intercepted by another vehicle on the highway and sprayed with bullets from high-powered firearms, the statement added.

On Thursday, the dead body of a top leader of Mexico's leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution, or PRD, for Oaxaca was found and police are investigating his death as a homicide, the state attorney general's office said.

Nicolas Estrada, president of the PRD's state council in Oaxaca, likely died several days before his body was found, officials said.

"I can tell you this is something that is unusual for Oaxaca, and very delicate," said Maira Ricardez, spokeswoman for the state attorney general's office.

Oaxaca state is currently governed by the PRD, and the July 7 election pits the ruling PRI of President Enrique Pena Nieto against a coalition made up of the PRD and the conservative National Action Party, or PAN.

