MEXICO CITY The Mexican federal prosecutor's office said on Tuesday that it plans to extradite to the United States a drug lord linked to the Jalisco New Generation cartel, currently the biggest organised crime threat in the country.

The man to be extradited, Abigael Gonzalez, is the leader Los Cuinis, which is a close ally of the fearsome Jalisco New Generation cartel.

In a stunning act last week, members of Jalisco New Generation shot down a Mexican army helicopter in the western state of Jalisco. Six soldiers, eight gang members and one state official were killed, National Security Commission Director Monte Alejandro Rubido told Mexico's Radio Formula on Monday.

Gonzalez, was arrested at the end of February.

Last month, Gonzalez was included on a U.S. Department of the Treasury blacklist along with his brother-in-law, Nemesio Oseguera, who is the leader of Jalisco New Generation.

