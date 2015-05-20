MEXICO CITY Ten people died and 20 were wounded in Mexico on Wednesday during a gunfight in the troubled southwestern state of Guerrero, where 43 students disappeared and were presumed murdered last year.

A spokesman for the Guerrero state prosecutor's office said that the shootout between armed civilians occurred in Tlacotepec, a mountainous area where drug traffickers grow poppies used to make heroin.

The official said he did not know the identities of the dead and injured, or why they were fighting.

On Tuesday, in a different part of Guerrero, state prosecutors said they would be launching an investigation into the disappearance of 15 people last week.

Guerrero was the site of the kidnapping and probable killing of 43 students last year, which rocked a nation accustomed to bloodshed and embroiled President Enrique Pena Nieto's administration in a deep crisis.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)