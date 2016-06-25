Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY Three Mexican federal police agents were gunned down in the violence-torn southwestern state of Guerrero on Friday as they ate in a market, according to a security official.
The three agents, dressed in civilian clothes, were surprised a group of armed men in the city of Chilapa, a federal police agent told Reuters. Federal police are one of the main security forces, next to the military, fighting drug gangs.
Chilapa is close to Ayotzinapa college, the school of 43 Mexican students who were apparently massacred in 2014. The federal investigation of their disappearance has been criticized by independent investigators, tarnishing the administration of President Enrique Pena Nieto.
Warring drug gangs have made Guerrero one of the deadliest states in Mexico. There have been more than 850 murders in the first five months of the year, the second highest total behind the more populous State of Mexico.
(Reporting by Anahi Rama)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.