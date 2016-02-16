The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a Volkswagen Golf car at a showroom of Swiss car importer AMAG in Duebendorf, Switzerland February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MEXICO CITY Mexican environmental authorities on Monday said they had fined Volkswagen's local unit $8.9 million (6.16 million pounds) for failing to obtain emission certification permits for tens of thousands of cars it imported to Mexico.

Profepa, Mexico's environmental prosecutor, said in a statement that it levied a fine of 168 million pesos on the German automaker for importing 45,494 vehicles without obtaining the proper emission as well as noise level certification permits.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)