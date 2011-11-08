The process by which some commodity customers of bankrupt broker MF Global can recover their non-cash property was laid out in a posting on CME Group's website on Monday.

The notice informs customers they can have some of their property returned to them under certain conditions but they may have to pay a fee determined by Trustee James Giddens.

MF customers must put their claims into the Trustee by November 15, 2011, the note said.

According to a posting on the CME Group's website, the process covers:

1. Margins posted as of October 31, 2011 on commodity contracts.

2. Any fully paid, non-exempt security held in accounts that held no open contracts.

3. Warehouse receipts, bill of ladings, or other document of title deposited as margin to secure a commodity contract.

4. Any warehouse receipt, bill of lading, or any commodity receipt held or acquired by MF Global for an account that was held for delivery or exercise.

5. Cash or other property deposited to make or take a delivery on a futures or options position.

(Reporting by Nick Brown and Matthew Robinson; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)