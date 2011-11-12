TORONTO The bankruptcy trustee for the Canadian arm of MF Global MFGLQ.PK has filed a motion to move client accounts from the failed futures broker to a unit of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO).

MF Global fired all 1,066 of its brokerage employees on Friday, triggering anger and resentment about the firm's collapse after bad bets on European debt under former CEO Jon Corzine's leadership.

KPMG said on Saturday it filed the motion with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, seeking authority to transfer certain MF Global Canada Co customer accounts to RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

The transfers would include the majority of customers with futures accounts and with equity and bond accounts. KPMG said the court will hear the motion on November 14 in Toronto.

"We have worked as quickly as possible over the last week to obtain as much information as possible with respect to customer accounts and the reconciliation of customer accounts. This has been a very complex process," Richard Harris, a restructuring partner at KPMG, said in a statement.

KPMG said MF Global Canada customers have not been able to access their accounts, other than to conduct liquidation trades, pursuant to a bankruptcy order issued on November 4.

The trustee said clients of the Canadian arm that transacted in foreign exchange are not included in the transfer and it is considering the available alternatives.