WASHINGTON An auditor with CME Group (CME.O) was told that former MF Global MFGLQ.PK chief Jon Corzine knew about loans backed by customer segregated accounts that were made to a European affiliate of the firm, a CME executive said on Tuesday.

CME Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy said his company has provided this information to the Justice Department and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Duffy, testifying to the Senate Agriculture Committee, said a CME auditor participated in a phone call during which an MF Global employee indicated that Corzine knew of the lending, which was likely made in the last couple of days prior to MF Global's October 31 bankruptcy.

The loan was for roughly $175 million, Duffy said.