INTL FCStone Inc (INTL.O) said on Friday it agreed to acquire the UK metals division of MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK, the U.S. futures brokerage that filed for bankruptcy late last month.

The acquisition upgrades INTL FCStone's European unit to a "category one ring dealing membership" at the London Metal Exchange, from a category two, the commodities-trading firm said. MF Global's Fred Demler will head up INTL FCStone's global metals LME futures and derivatives business.

MF Global filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on October 31 after big bets on European sovereign debt rattled investors and ratings agencies, leaving customer funds frozen or missing this month at the commodities-focussed brokerage.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)