IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N), the U.S. and European clearinghouse operator, said on Wednesday it has received all of the margin money it required from bankrupt brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N and its customers.

"The press has reported that there may be potentially a shortfall of funds in customer accounts, but in our case ICE has always been in receipt of the full amount of margin moneys that are required for the positions in our clearinghouse," ICE Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher said on a conference call.

He said ICE began the default process on Monday, when MF Global, a big commodities player, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The clearinghouse was granted access to MF Global's offices and is now working with the broker and regulators to transfer customers and liquidate positions, where permitted, Sprecher said, adding there was "ample collateral" to do so.

ICE, which reported record quarterly earnings earlier on Wednesday, does not expect material impact from the default, the CEO said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Maureen Bavdek)