NEW YORK All options were on the table as Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N held talks on Sunday with possible buyers with the aim "squarely" on doing a deal, according to a person briefed on the matter.

A number of interested parties were considering several possible deals, including buying all or parts of the troubled U.S. futures brokerage run by former Goldman executive Corzine, said the source, who requested anonymity.

"The goal is squarely for some sort of M&A transaction," the source said, adding the situation was "fluid".

The pressure is on the company after a week in which it posted a quarterly loss, its shares fell by two-thirds and its credit ratings were cut to junk. MF Global hired Evercore to help find a buyer, separate sources said this past week.

It was unclear how close the company was to a possible deal on Sunday. MF Global declined to comment.

Since Corzine became chief executive last year, the brokerage has increasingly used its own capital to trade. It is now suffering for investments made on bonds of countries in the euro zone, and emerging as one of the hardest-hit U.S. firms in the fallout from Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

MF Global has reached out to banks including Barclays Plc (BARC.L), Citigroup Inc (C.N), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX), State Street Corp (STT.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N), a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Dale Hudson)