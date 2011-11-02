WASHINGTON U.S. regulators' estimate of the shortfall in MF Global's accounts has declined but it is still at several hundred million dollars, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The company originally disclosed a $900 million (564 million pounds) shortfall and that's going to be moving around as money comes back into these accounts," said a federal official not authorized to speak publicly.

"It's dropped some, but it's going to be a fluid thing," the source said. "We do know there was a shortfall ... and that is where things stand. We don't know why there was a shortfall or where it went."

The investigation is continuing and regulators have not been able to determine if customer funds were used for the firm's own financial needs.

MF Global's meltdown made it the biggest U.S. casualty of Europe's debt crisis, and the seventh-largest bankruptcy by assets in U.S. history.

Regulators are trying to determine if the brokerage used some of the money to support its own trades.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has not decided whether it is going to launch a formal probe into MF Global but it remains an option the agency could consider, the source said.

The agency typically does not publicly announce when it starts an investigation.

"We don't want people to leap to any kind of conclusion that there is something criminal here, and we don't know that," the source said.

The CFTC this week ordered MF Global not to destroy any documents.

(Reporting by Christopher Doering; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)