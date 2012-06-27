MF Global Inc's bankruptcy trustee is returning some money to former customers of the failed brokerage, and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) is disputing the way he has handled the oil company's claim.

Conoco backed its trades at MF Global with letters of credit and other forms of collateral.

The trustee counted the full face value of the letters of credit as part of Conoco's claim, and counted the return of the letters to Conoco toward the amount due to the oil company.

Conoco argues the letters of credit should be excluded from the claims, which would have the effect of increasing the amount paid out by the trustee.

Below are details of their $93.5-million (60.05 million pounds) difference of opinion:

Claim 1: for Conoco's accounts that were used to trade on U.S. exchanges.

The trustee's current payout on these accounts is 80 percent.

Accounts had: $135 million in letters of credit, and $40.8 million in other collateral.

What Conoco has received: letters of credit only.

Still owed to Conoco (trustee's view): $5.6 million.

Still owed to Conoco (Conoco's view): $32.6 million.

Difference of opinion: $27 million.

Claim 2: for Conoco's accounts that were used to trade on foreign exchanges.

The trustee's current payout on these accounts is 5 percent.

Accounts had: $60 million in letters of credit and $25.8 million in other collateral.

What Conoco has received: letters of credit only.

Overpaid to Conoco (trustee's view): $55.7 million.

Owed to Conoco (Conoco's view): $1.3 million.

Difference of opinion: $57 million.

Claim 3: for Conoco's Canadian unit's accounts that were used to trade on foreign exchanges.

The trustee's current payout on these accounts is 5 percent.

Accounts had: $10 million in letter of credit and $24.9 million in other collateral.

What Conoco has received: letter of credit only.

Overpaid to Conoco (trustee's view): $8.3 million.

Owed to Conoco (Conoco's view): $1.2 million.

Difference of opinion: $9.5 million.

