Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON LCH.Clearnet said on Monday futures broker MF Global in Britain remained a member in good standing, a spokeswoman for the London clearing house said on Monday.
"As far as we are concerned they are a member in good standing," the spokeswoman said.
The London Metal Exchange also said MF Global remained a member and continued to trade on the exchange.
"We're monitoring the situation. LCH is still clearing their business and they're still members of the LME," an LME spokeswoman said.
MF Global Holdings Ltd, the futures broker run by former Goldman Sachs chief Jon Corzine, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States on Monday after a tentative deal with a buyer fell apart.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.