LONDON British recruitment company Michael Page International MPI.L has appointed Kelvin Stagg as chief financial officer, the company said, a role he has been filling temporarily since October.

Stagg, whose appointment will become effective as of June 6, took over as acting CFO in October following the resignation of Andrew Bracey.

Stagg was previously the group's finance controller and company secretary.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)