Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
British staff recruitment firm Michael Page MPI.L posted a 17 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand for permanent jobs in UK, Germany, the U.S. and Greater China.
The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions in areas such as accounting and finance, said its revenue rose 4.1 percent to 1.05 billion pounds ($1.58 billion), for the year ended Dec. 31, 2014.
Pretax profit before exceptional items rose to 78.4 million pounds, compared with 67.1 million pounds a year ago.
($1 = 0.6637 pounds)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru and Li-mei Hoang in London)
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
BERLIN Britain's departure from the European Union will significantly hurt German firms' business with the United Kingdom and investment will decline strongly in the long term, the president of Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.