LOS ANGELES "The Green Mile" actor Michael Clarke Duncan suffered a heart attack early on Friday, but his condition has stabilized under the care of doctors, his spokeswoman said.

Duncan, 54, is known for his towering height, deep voice and strong frame.

"According to doctors, Michael Clarke Duncan suffered a myocardial infarction early this morning," his representative Joy Fehily said in a statement. "He is now stable and we look forward to his full recovery."

Celebrity website TMZ reported that Omarosa Manigault, a reality TV star who has dated Duncan and is best known for her role on "The Apprentice," discovered early on Friday that the Chicago-born actor had suffered a heart attack and was in cardiac arrest.

She revived him with cardiopulmonary resuscitation before he was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, TMZ reported.

Priscilla Clarke, a spokeswoman for Manigault, said Duncan was hospitalized but declined to give further details.

Duncan starred in the 1999 prison drama "The Green Mile" and had roles in the 2003 comic book movie "Daredevil" and 2005 release "Sin City."

