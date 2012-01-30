Guy Laliberte, CEO of Cirque du Soleil poses with performers as he attends the premiere of Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour show by Cirque du Soleil in Montreal, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Michael Jackson's Cirque du Soleil tribute show is headed to Europe, travelling to 16 cities after a year-long tour of North America, promoters said on Monday.

"Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour", the only major tribute show approved by the Jackson estate, will open in London on October 12 then visit cities in Germany, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Spain.

The show combines Jackson's biggest hits with dance and Cirque du Soleil's signature acrobats and high wire stunts in a celebration of the "Thriller" singer's impact on international pop culture.

The show opened in Montreal in October 2011 and has been touring Canada and North America ever since.

Jackson, 50, died in Los Angeles in June 2009 of an overdose of the powerful anesthetic propofol and sedatives, just a few weeks before a series of planned comeback concerts in London.

Control of his music and image now lies with the executors of his estate, who authorized the 2009 posthumous concert film "This Is It", a number of new Jackson recordings, and the "Immortal" Cirque du Soleil show.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)