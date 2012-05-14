Pop star Michael Jackson (C) dances with a troupe at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York in this September 7, 1995 file photo. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell/Files

LOS ANGELES A collection of costumes worn by the late Michael Jackson is going on a global tour starting next month ahead of an auction in Beverly Hills in December, Julien's Auctions said on Monday.

The exhibit, to open in Santiago, Chile on Friday, will include one of the singer's signature crystal-covered gloves, a military-style jacket he wore for the Soul Train awards in 1989 and a silver spandex leotard Jackson wore during his "Bad" tour in 1987.

A helmet wired with battery powered lights that Jackson wore for the 2001 special concert at New York's Madison Square Garden that marked his 30 years as a solo entertainer will also go on display.

The 50-100 costumes to be exhibited were designed by Jackson's long-time Los Angeles-based collaborators Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush, who spent 25 years creating his stage and personal clothes.

The items were mostly gifted back to Tompkins and Bush by the singer, and many are signed by him, auctioneer Darren Julien said.

The exhibit will open on Friday at the Museo de la Moda in Santiago, Chile and tour cities in Europe and Asia, including China and Japan, ahead of the auction in Beverly Hills on December 2.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the charities Guide Dogs of America and the Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas.

Jackson died aged 50 in June 2009 in Los Angeles from an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol and sedatives. His personal doctor is currently serving a four year jail term for involuntary manslaughter.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant, editing by Christine Kearney)