LOS ANGELES Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green and Motown veteran Smokey Robinson will perform at a Michael Jackson tribute concert in Britain in October, organizers announced on Thursday.

Several of the brothers of the late King of Pop also will take the stage, as well as British acts Leona Lewis, Craig David and pop band JLS.

Promoters of the Michael Forever concert said other big names would be announced later for the October 8 event at a stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

"We're delighted that such exciting and globally recognized acts have joined the line-up to pay tribute to a music legend...We'll be adding more amazing headliners in the days to come," Chris Hunt, president of concert promoter Global Live Events, said in a statement.

The concert, which has the backing of Jackson's mother Katherine and the singer's siblings LaToya, Tito, Jackie and Marlon, will be broadcast around the world in both 2D and 3D on pay television and into movie theaters. Proceeds will go to AIDS and other charities.

Fans are asked to register in advance for tickets, starting on Thursday, and to pledge a donation to charity.

The tribute concert in October follows a failed attempt by Jermaine Jackson to organise a similar event in Vienna in 2009 shortly after Michael Jackson's death in Los Angeles on June 25 from an overdose of the powerful aesthetic propofol.

The "Thriller" singer's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, doctor is due to go on trial in Los Angeles in September for involuntary manslaughter.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)