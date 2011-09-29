A slide projection of Michael Jackson's children is shown during the prosecution's opening argument in the Dr. Conrad Murray trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

A slide projection of Conrad Murray and propofol is shown during the prosecution's opening argument in the Dr. Conrad Murray trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Demonstrators stand outside the courthouse during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Prosecution witness Paul Gongaware, Co-CEO of AEG Live and Concerts West, testifies in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Michael Jackson’s personal assistant Michael Amir Williams testifies during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Dr. Conrad Murray watches prosecutor Deborah Brazil question concert promoter Paul Gongaware on the second day of Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, California, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Joe Jackson, father of the late pop star Michael Jackson, leaves the courthouse during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of his son in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Dr. Conrad Murray's attorney J. Michael Flanagan speaks to the media after court adjourned for the day in Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Pop star Michael Jackson's head of security, Faheem Muhammad, is sworn in before his testimony during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Jackson in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Demonstrators hold placards outside the courthouse for the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray for the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Katherine Jackson, mother of the late pop star Michael Jackson, arrives for Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of her son in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LaToya Jackson, sister of the late pop star Michael Jackson, arrives for Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of her brother in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Randy and Janet Jackson arrive for Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of their brother, pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Myra Juliette from Denmark holds placards outside the courthouse during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dr. Conrad Murray sits in court during his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Deputy District Attorney David Walgren (R) holds a bottle of propofol introduced as evidence as he questions Alberto Alvarez (L), one of Michael Jackson's security guards, during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Deputy District Attorney David Walgren (R) holds a bag of sodium chloride introduced as evidence as he questions Alberto Alvarez (L), one of Michael Jackson's security guards, during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

LOS ANGELES Michael Jackson's doctor asked a bodyguard to grab vials of medicine and a saline bag from the singer's bedroom on the morning he died, a Los Angeles court heard on Thursday in the manslaughter trial of Dr. Conrad Murray.

Bodyguard Alberto Alvarez also said he saw a "milky white substance" in the saline bag that Murray asked him to stash into a bag moments before an ambulance was called to attend to the lifeless singer.

"While I was standing at the foot of the bed he (Murray) reached over and grabbed a handful of vials and then he said 'here put them in a bag'," Alvarez testified on the third day of Murray's trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter for being responsible for the "Thriller" singer's death.

Alvarez, testifying for the prosecution, said Murray then pointed towards an IV stand by Jackson's bed and told him to grab one of the saline bags hanging there and take it away.

The bag had "what appeared to me like a milky white substance. I recall seeing it at the bottom of the (saline) bag," Alvarez said.

Prosecutors say the milky substance was the surgical anaesthetic propofol, which authorities have deemed to be the principal cause of Jackson's death on June 25, 2009.

Murray admits giving Jackson, 50, propofol as a sleep aid but denies involuntary manslaughter. He could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

PARIS SCREAMS FOR DADDY

Alvarez was one of the first members of Jackson's staff on the scene the day the 50-year-old pop star was discovered not breathing in his bedroom at his Los Angeles mansion.

"He was laying on his back, with his hands extended out ... his eyes were slightly open and his mouth was open," Alvarez said. As he followed Murray into the bedroom, two of the singer's children followed.

"Prince and Paris came behind me. Paris screamed out 'Daddy!'"

Alvarez said Murray told him Jackson had a "bad reaction" and that he saw the doctor giving the singer chest compressions on the bed with one hand.

Alvarez said he noticed an IV stand, oxygen tubing around Jackson's nose and a device attached to his penis that he later learned is used to collect urine while a person is sleeping. He saw no heart monitor, blood pressure monitor or other monitoring equipment.

It was only after the vials and the saline bag were placed in bags that Alvarez called for an ambulance, about one minute after first entering Jackson's bedroom.

Asked why he complied with Murray's request to remove the bag and vials of medicine, Alvarez told the court, "I believe that Dr. Murray had the best intentions for Mr. Jackson, so I didn't question his authority at the time. I thought we were packing to get him ready to go to the hospital."

Murray's defence team has argued that Jackson gave himself sedatives and extra propofol when the doctor was out of the room, and that additional dose was what killed him.

Prosecutors say Murray failed to monitor Jackson properly and tried to hide evidence before and after his death as he was in rehearsals for a series of London comeback concerts.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Xavier Briand)