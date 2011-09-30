A slide projection of Michael Jackson's children is shown during the prosecution's opening argument in the Dr. Conrad Murray trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

A slide projection of Conrad Murray and propofol is shown during the prosecution's opening argument in the Dr. Conrad Murray trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Demonstrators stand outside the courthouse during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Prosecution witness Paul Gongaware, Co-CEO of AEG Live and Concerts West, testifies in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Michael Jackson’s personal assistant Michael Amir Williams testifies during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Dr. Conrad Murray watches prosecutor Deborah Brazil question concert promoter Paul Gongaware on the second day of Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, California, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Joe Jackson, father of the late pop star Michael Jackson, leaves the courthouse during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of his son in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Dr. Conrad Murray's attorney J. Michael Flanagan speaks to the media after court adjourned for the day in Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Pop star Michael Jackson's head of security, Faheem Muhammad, is sworn in before his testimony during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Jackson in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Demonstrators hold placards outside the courthouse for the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray for the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Katherine Jackson, mother of the late pop star Michael Jackson, arrives for Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of her son in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LaToya Jackson, sister of the late pop star Michael Jackson, arrives for Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of her brother in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Randy and Janet Jackson arrive for Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of their brother, pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Myra Juliette from Denmark holds placards outside the courthouse during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dr. Conrad Murray sits in court during his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Deputy District Attorney David Walgren (R) holds a bottle of propofol introduced as evidence as he questions Alberto Alvarez (L), one of Michael Jackson's security guards, during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Deputy District Attorney David Walgren (R) holds a bag of sodium chloride introduced as evidence as he questions Alberto Alvarez (L), one of Michael Jackson's security guards, during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Dr. Conrad Murray watches his former patient, Robert Russell, testify during Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

LOS ANGELES Michael Jackson's doctor was on the phone to another patient minutes before discovering the singer stopped breathing, trial jurors were told on Friday, as prosecutors press their case that the physician's care was negligent.

Jurors in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Dr. Conrad Murray heard a voicemail he left for one of his heart patients at 11:49 a.m. PDT (2:49 p.m. EDT/1849 GMT) on June 25, 2009 -- seven minutes before he says he found Jackson unresponsive in his bedroom.

The message came on the fourth day of Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial as prosecutors seek to prove he failed to properly monitor Jackson after giving him a dose of the surgical anaesthetic propofol as a sleep aid.

They claim that instead of watching Jackson in the singer's bedroom, Murray was busy on his cellphone with the other patient before discovering at around 11:56 a.m. that the "Thriller" singer had stopped breathing.

Murray admits administering propofol but denies involuntary manslaughter. His lawyers have argued that Jackson caused his own death by giving himself an extra dose of propofol, mixed with prescription sedatives, without Murray's knowledge.

Murray faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Las Vegas salesman Robert Russell testified on Friday that he had called Murray's office on June 25, because he was upset that a follow-up appointment from an earlier heart surgery performed on him by Murray had been cancelled.

Murray returned the call, leaving a voicemail.

On the witness stand, Russell also credited Murray with saving his life in March 2009 after a heart attack and praised the doctor's close and attentive relationship with him afterward.

Another witness, who works for the company that made the heart and oxygen device that Jackson was wearing on his finger, testified on Friday that the equipment was not sophisticated enough for constant monitoring.

Witnesses earlier this week described frantic scenes at Jackson's house on the morning of his sudden death, when the 50 year-old singer was found lifeless in bed and hooked up to an IV machine, a urine collection device and an oxygen feed.

(Editing by Jill Serjeant and Bob Tourtellotte)