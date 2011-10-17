Dr. Conrad Murray sits in court during his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson, in Los Angeles October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool

LOS ANGELES The involuntary manslaughter trial of Michael Jackson's doctor was put on hold until Wednesday to allow defence attorneys to consult with experts over a new study on the contents of the dead singer's stomach.

The judge in the case against Dr. Conrad Murray said there would be no evidence heard on Monday or Tuesday, but he planned to call jurors back on Wednesday.

The jury was told not to come in on Monday because of a death in the family of the final prosecution witness. The new delay was agreed so that Murray's attorneys could study fully a study commissioned by prosecutors on the amount of the sedative lorazepam in Jackson's stomach.

Murray denies involuntary manslaughter in the June 2009 death of Jackson from an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol and other prescription drugs, including lorazepam.

