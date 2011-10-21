Ricky Gervais' shtick gets tricky in Trump and Brexit era
NEW YORK Playing a brash, bigoted bore in the Trump and Brexit era is double trouble for comedian-actor Ricky Gervais.
LOS ANGELES Attorneys for Dr Conrad Murray on Friday challenged a top anaesthesiology expert over assumptions he made in a courtroom demonstration on how Murray could have given Michael Jackson a deadly drug infusion.
The cross examination of Dr Steven Shafer came a day after the expert prosecution witness gave damaging testimony against Murray at his involuntary manslaughter trial in Jackson's 2009 death from an overdose of the drug propofol and sedatives.
Shafer had set up an IV drip system in court to suggest the way in which Murray might have wrongfully infused the powerful anaesthetic propofol into the singer. But defence attorneys on Friday disputed whether such a system was ever used.
"You understand that when the police came to the scene, when coroner investigators came to the scene, they did not find an IV set such as that one?" Ed Chernoff, the lead defence attorney, asked Shafer on the witness stand.
Shafer admitted that a vented IV tube with a plastic spike -- such as the one he used in his demonstration for jurors -- was not found at the scene. But he testified that Murray still could have used one and easily balled up the tube and pocketed it before leaving Jackson's Los Angeles mansion.
Jurors have heard prior testimony that an IV pole, saline bags and propofol vials were among the items found in Jackson's bedroom after he died on June 25, 2009.
Murray has admitted that on the day Jackson died he gave the singer a relatively small dose of 25 milligrams of propofol for sleep. Defence attorneys are challenging the prosecution's argument that Murray could have administered as much as 40 times that amount of the drug afterward through an IV.
Defence attorneys have said that Jackson might have given himself an extra, fatal dose of propofol when Murray was out of the bedroom.
Murray, who has pleaded not guilty, faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison if convicted.
(Editing by Xavier Briand)
NEW YORK Playing a brash, bigoted bore in the Trump and Brexit era is double trouble for comedian-actor Ricky Gervais.
Hollywood directors named Damien Chazelle the best film director of 2016 for “La La Land" at a gala ceremony on Saturday, placing the musical in a strong position for the movie world's top honors, the Oscars, later this month.
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - It was a squeaker, but Universal's "Split" has edged past Paramount's "Rings" to narrowly claim victory at the domestic box office. The low-budget thriller retained its first place position for the third consecutive weekend, earning $14.6 million. So far, "Split," the story of a man with multiple personalities, has made $98.7 million stateside, while costing just $9 million, making it very profitable indeed. The film stars James McAvoy, was directed by "The Sixth Sens