Pop star Michael Jackson (C) dances with a troupe at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York in this September 7, 1995 file photo. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell/Files

LOS ANGELES A note written by Michael Jackson in which he complains of being unable to sleep has been withdrawn from auction at the request of the late singer's ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, the auction house said on Wednesday.

Jackson, who died in 2009 after asking his doctor to give him a powerful anaesthetic to help him sleep, wrote the note to Presley sometime between 1993-1996, when they were close friends. The two later became husband and wife.

"Lisa I truly need this rest I haven't slept literally (sic) in 4 days now. I need to be away from phones and business people. I must take care of my health first Im'(sic) crazy for you," reads the handwritten note, scrawled on yellow paper.

Julien's Auctions, which had listed the letter in an upcoming celebrity memorabilia sale, said on Wednesday it pulled the note from its Music Icons auction on June 23rd and 24th at Presley's request.

"I'm assuming that it's because the note is of a personal nature, and we want to honour the request and continue our good relationship with Ms. Presley," chief executive Darren Julien said.

The "Thriller" singer had struggled with insomnia for several years while alive. His personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, told police shortly after Jackson's death that the 50-year-old pop star pleaded for help sleeping during a long, restless night at his home on June 25, 2009, the day he died.

Murray was convicted last year of involuntary manslaughter after delivering a fatal dose of propofol - normally used to sedate patients for surgery - and a cocktail of sedatives to Jackson.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)