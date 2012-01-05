Joe Jackson, father of the late pop star Michael Jackson, leaves the courthouse during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of his son in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES Michael Jackson's father Joe said on Thursday he will begin selling the much-delayed fragrance that honours his pop star son later this month -- without using the name Michael.

Joe Jackson, who was left out of the "Thriller" singer's will on his 2009 death, first promoted the "Jackson's Tribute" and "Jackson's Legend" fragrance line at the Cannes film festival in May.

But the launch was scrapped when the company that owns the commercial rights to sell products under Michael Jackson's name filed a lawsuit seeking to ban sales and asking for damages.

Joe Jackson and his partner, Julian Rouas Paris, said on Thursday they will launch the line in Las Vegas on Jan 21. Called The JRP/Jackson Perfume Collection, it will be sold from a booth in the gambling city's Fashion Show Mall.

"We don't use Michael's name. We don't use his image," Rouas told Reuters.

Rouas said the family "want to stay private" by selling the line through small outlets in U.S. shopping malls rather than through established stores.

The description of the fragrances given back at the Cannes film festival said the they were "inspired by Michael's story". Thursday's statement from the fragrance makers said the scents, which will sell starting at $59, "honor the greatest superstar that has graced the world."

Jackson, 50, died on June 25, 2009 in Los Angeles from an overdose of sedatives and the powerful anesthetic propofol. His personal physician Dr. Conrad Murray is serving a four-year jail sentence for involuntary manslaughter in the singer's death.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)