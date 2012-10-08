LONDON British recruiter Michael Page International PLC MPI.L said that it expects its year profit to be below market expectations as economic uncertainty and weak confidence drag on results.

The white collar hiring agency was hit by a slowdown in the Europe, Middle East and Africa - its largest region, representing almost 40 percent of the group - which posted a 16 percent fall in profit for the third quarter.

Group gross profit for the three months to end-September was 126.5 million pounds, 11 percent down on a year ago.

A rapidly shrinking financial sector, formerly a lucrative source of fees for recruiters, and a deteriorating outlook for the global economy have led to a slowdown in recruitment as companies delay hiring decisions and workers are more cautious about changing jobs.

"We do anticipate another challenging fourth quarter, with economic conditions and market confidence likely to remain poor for the foreseeable future," Chief Executive Steve Ingham said in a statement on Monday.

Financial services represents over 40 percent of the group's profit, while more than three quarters of its profit derive from placing people in permanent jobs, which, compared with temporary placements, has taken a bigger hit in the global economic slowdown as companies put off making longer term decisions.

Fellow hiring agency Robert Walters (RWA.L) posted a 1 percent rise in gross profit on Thursday, also held back by the slowdown in financial services hiring.

Hays (HAYS.L), the largest recruiter listed on the FTSE, reports on its third quarter performance on Tuesday.

