LONDON Recruiter Michael Page MPI.L said strong growth in Latin America and China helped it meet market expectations in the third-quarter, though warned that growth was slowing in Continental Europe and remained moribund in the UK.

The company, which fills positions in finance, accounting and legal services, on Monday reported a gross profit of 142.7 million pounds, up from 112.8 million a year ago, and broadly in line with analysts' forecasts of 143 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Chief executive Steve Ingham said the rise in profit came against a backdrop of increasing economic uncertainty.

Growth had weakened in continental Europe in the quarter, he said, while in the UK, challenging market conditions and a restrained public sector resulted in flat gross profit.

In stark contrast, Latin America grew 60 percent and gross profit in Asia was up 42 percent.

"Markets have weakened and become more uncertain reducing our short term visibility," the company said.

"However, while mindful of the uncertainty in so many of the world's economies, we continue to invest where there are opportunities for longer term growth."

Michael Page also said its chairman Adrian Montague would retire at the end of the year, and would be replaced by non-executive board member Robin Buchanan.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Rhys Jones)