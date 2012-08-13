People walk past an office of British recruitment company Michael Page in Zurich August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON Recruiter Michael Page International MPI.L said trading would remain challenging after first-half adjusted pretax profit fell 21 percent to 36.1 million pounds, broadly as expected by the market.

"We anticipate a challenging second half as we enter the seasonally quieter summer period in both Continental Europe and the UK," chief executive Steve Ingram said on Monday.

"This is set against tough comparables and an ongoing backdrop of economic uncertainty."

The company reported broadly flat gross profit of 274 million pounds for the first half last month.

Michael Page, which specialises in professional recruitment, said it expected full-year operating profit from trading activities to be broadly in line with estimates.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)