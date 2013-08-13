LONDON British staff recruitment firm PageGroup posted an 11 percent fall in first half profit and said that the quiet European summer would make for a challenging few months.

In the first six months of 2013, group revenue fell 0.9 percent to 503 million pounds ($779 million), with profit before tax falling 11.3 percent to 32 million pounds.

PageGroup said that the market showed signs of improvement in the second quarter, but warned that the third quarter would still be challenging.

In Europe, Middle East and Africa, its largest division representing 41 percent of gross profit, revenue fell 5.8 percent at constant exchange rates.

Around half of this comes from its permanent recruitment businesses in France and Germany, which the firm said continued to be impacted by wider euro zone issues.

In Britain, around a quarter of the group, its revenue and gross profit were broadly flat, with hiring trends in sectors such as digital and the public sector the strongest.

Its Australian business saw gross profit fall by a fifth as the mining and commodities slowdown there stops firms taking on new workers.

The firm shed 144 workers in the six months to end-June, mostly from operational support jobs.

