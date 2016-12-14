A sign stands outside the offices of Micro Focus in Newbury, Britain, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Micro Focus International (MCRO.L), the British IT firm buying Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's (HPE.N) software business for $8.8 billion, said it was making good progress as it reported a 22.4 percent rise in first-half underlying earnings.

The company said that while it had made a good start to the deal, it was maintaining full-year guidance for revenue growth of between minus 2 percent and zero.

It reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $332.5 million (260 million pounds) on total revenue of $684.7 million for the six months to Oct. 31.

It said the HPE deal was on target to complete in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas)