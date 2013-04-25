Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc , joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Microsoft Corp priced its $2.7 billion (1.7 billion pounds) bond offering, sold in the U.S. and Euro markets, as it is rushing in before larger rival Apple Inc looks to raise money from the bond market to fund its mammoth $100 billion capital return program.
Microsoft, which is raising 550 million euros ($715 million) in Europe and $1.95 billion in the U.S. market, is one of many U.S. corporations taking advantage of low interest rates to borrow money.
The offerings announced on Thursday are expected to close on May 2, 2013. Microsoft intends to net proceeds from the offerings to repurchase stock, acquisitions and repayment of existing debt.
After Apple's announcement on Tuesday, the iPhone maker could go from being the only major technology company with no debt on its books to one that issues as many bonds as a major global bank.
Microsoft - world's largest software company - is not short of liquidity, with $69 billion in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet, largely held outside of the United States.
In November, Microsoft raised $2.25 billion in the U.S. bond market, according to IFR, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service. ($1 = 0.7689 euros)
(Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Gary Hill)
Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc , joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
NEW YORK/HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay nearly $900 million in a U.S. sanctions case, drawing a line under a damaging scandal that had threatened its cut off its supply chain.
Viacom Inc is in talks with former Twentieth Century Fox Chairman Jim Gianopulos to lead its Paramount Pictures film studio, the Wall Street Journal reported.