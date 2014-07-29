BEIJING China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) said on Tuesday it is conducting an anti-monopoly investigation into Microsoft Corp because the firm has not fully disclosed information about its Windows operating system and Microsoft Office software.

The SAIC is one of three anti-trust regulators in China, along with the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) that are each charged with enforcing elements of the country's six-year-old Anti-Monopoly Law (AML).

The relative infancy of China's anti-trust regime means the three agencies are just coming to grips with their powers as enforcers of competition rules in the world's second largest economy.

As they ramp up their capacity, the rising number of investigations has led to concerns among foreign businesses and governments that they are using their remits under the AML to drive the industrial policy aims of the Chinese government and prop up domestic competitors.

In some cases, the officials are required to consider industrial policy as part of the regulatory process.

Following talks in early July, the United States and China issued a joint statement in which Beijing committed to provide firms ample opportunity to present evidence in their legal defence, but concerns persist about a lack of due process allowing Chinese regulators to force companies into making concessions that could benefit Chinese competitors.

Below is a breakdown of each agency's enforcement duties and recent activities.

MOFCOM

The Ministry of Commerce's Anti-Monopoly Bureau, led by Director General Shang Ming, is charged with vetting mergers and acquisitions.

The agency's M&A approval record has not been without controversy and any major deal involving strategic industries or the supply of vital commodities such as copper, crude oil, iron ore or soybeans is likely to be very closely scrutinized.

Once an afterthought in global filings, the Chinese regulator's impact on the M&A process is a new reality for foreign firms. Uniquely required by law to consider industrial policy, MOFCOM has often placed conditions on takeovers.

Earlier this month, MOFCOM rejected a proposal by Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, Swiss firm Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) and France's CMA CGM on a ship pooling network. The idea, known as P3, called for the three companies to pool about 250 ships to cut costs.

Up to last year, MOFCOM had reviewed 740 merger proposals, blocking one - Coca-Cola's bid to buy top juice maker Huiyuan. But it had imposed conditions on 22 others.

Those include conditions it placed on Glencore's $29 billion (£17.11 billion) takeover of Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata, citing concerns the merged company would have too much power over the copper market. A group led by China Minmetals Corp this year bought Glencore's Las Bambas copper mine in Peru for $5.85 billion.

NDRC

The National Development and Reform Commission, China's powerful economic planner, is responsible for enforcing rules against anti-competitive pricing. Its Price Supervision, Inspection and Anti-Monopoly bureau is led by Director General Xu Kunlin.

Since 2013, the NDRC has dramatically increased its price-fixing enforcement. Xu, a lifelong pricing official, has been vocal in promoting the agency's profile and has presided over a jump in the bureau's staffing.

The NDRC has made headlines with cases against LCD makers from Taiwan and South Korea and domestic liquor makers, and it applied record fines in 2013 to mostly foreign infant formula makers. Last year, it also investigated prices charged by drugmakers, including units of GlaxoSmithKline and Merck.

Experts say the NDRC is currently in the final stages of an investigation into U.S. chip maker Qualcomm, competitors of which have said the firm is abusing its dominant market position to charge high patent fees on its chipsets.

The case could set new records fines for an anti-trust probe in China at more than $1 billion, though some argue the NDRC is targeting the company to drive down prices as China rolls out 4G mobile networks.

SAIC

The State Administration for Industry and Commerce enforces rules on anti-competitive behaviour not related to pricing, which includes the abuse of intellectual property rights (IPR). The agency has other regulatory mandates, including relatively small-scale corruption and bribery cases. Director General Ren Airong is the head of its Anti-Monopoly and Anti-Unfair Competition Enforcement Bureau.

The SAIC has authored numerous draft regulations on the enforcement of the AML as it pertains to IPR, an indication, experts say, that the agency intends to step up such investigations.

The SAIC made waves in July 2013 when it announced an probe into abuse of dominance by Swedish packaging giant TetraPak.

SAIC officials also visited large international drug manufacturers in China, including AstraZeneca Plc and Sanofi SA, as part of a broad investigation into the sector. They visited the Hangzhou office of Roche Holding AG earlier this year.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Alex Richardson)