Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) signed an agreement with Facebook Inc to sell for $550 million (341 million pounds) some of the patents it is buying from AOL Inc AOL.N.

Facebook will buy 650 AOL patents and patent applications, as well as a license to the AOL patents and applications that Microsoft will own.

