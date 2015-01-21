A shadow of a man using his mobile phone is cast near Microsoft logo at the 2014 Computex exhibition in Taipei June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

An undated handout illustration of Microsoft's HoloLens, a holographic lens device that allows users to see three-dimensional renderings of computer-generated images. REUTERS/Microsoft/Handout

An undated handout photo of Microsoft's HoloLens, a holographic lens device that allows users to see three-dimensional renderings of computer-generated images. REUTERS/Microsoft/Handout

SEATTLE Microsoft Corp on Wednesday unveiled a holographic lens device that allows users to see three-dimensional renderings of computer-generated images.

The device, called Microsoft HoloLens, has no wires and looks like a visor. It ups the stakes in the emerging market for virtual reality, being targeted by Facebook Inc's Oculus.

The device will be available around the same time as Windows 10 this autumn, a Microsoft executive said at a presentation at Microsoft's headquarters near Seattle.

(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Chris Reese)