The company logo is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California in this February 2, 2010 file photograph. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

Oracle Corp is in talks with Micros Systems Inc to buy the software maker for retailers and hotel chains for more than $5 billion (2.95 billion pounds), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

While the companies are in exclusive talks, they could still fail to reach an agreement, the report said. (r.reuters.com/hyw22w)

Micros shares were up 17 percent at $67.54 in early afternoon trading on the Nasdaq. Oracle shares were up 1 percent at $42.53.

Oracle and Micros could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)