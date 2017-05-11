Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Manchester City - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 30/4/17 Middlesbrough's Marten De Roon concedes a penalty against Manchester City's Leroy Sane Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

The Football Association have issued Middlesbrough with a suspended 20,000 pounds fine for failing to control their players during last month's 2-2 home draw with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Several Middlesbrough players reacted after referee Kevin Friend awarded a penalty for defender Marten de Roon's challenge on Leroy Sane in the second half.

"The club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, contrary to FA Rule E20," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the fine has been suspended for one year."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)