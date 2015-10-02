Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
MOSCOW Russia said on Friday it had carried out new rounds of air strikes in Syria, hitting 12 Islamic State targets.
Sukhoi-34, Sukhoi-24M and Sukhoi-25 warplanes had flown 18 sorties, hitting a command post and a communications center in the province of Aleppo as well as a militant field camp in Idlib, a Defence Ministry statement said.
A command post in the province of Hama was also completely destroyed, it said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
VLADIVOSTOK/YEKATERINBURG Several dozen people were detained in protests across Russia on Sunday, after the opposition urged people to take to the streets to demonstrate against corruption and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.